Tally Of COVID-19 Affected Policemen Reaches To 1145

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Tally of COVID-19 affected policemen reaches to 1145

With 85 new cases reported in last two days, around 1145 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :With 85 new cases reported in last two days, around 1145 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Thursday.

He said 13 officials lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 11 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

Currently 830 officers and personnel are under treatment while 302 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

