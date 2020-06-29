UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tally Of COVID-19 Affected Policemen Reaches To 1225

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:01 PM

Tally of COVID-19 affected policemen reaches to 1225

With 80 new cases reported in last four days, around 1225 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed a spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :With 80 new cases reported in last four days, around 1225 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed a spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He said currently 894 officers and personnel were under treatment while 318 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman added that 13 officials lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 11 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Hyderabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

2 minutes ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

47 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

58 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

58 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

WHO says global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.