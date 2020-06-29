Tally of COVID-19 affected policemen reaches to 1225

With 80 new cases reported in last four days, around 1225 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed a spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :With 80 new cases reported in last four days, around 1225 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed a spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He said currently 894 officers and personnel were under treatment while 318 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman added that 13 officials lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 11 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.