Tally of COVID-19 affected policemen reaches to 2360

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :With 150 new cases reported in last two days, around 2360 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday.

He said currently 1649 officers and personnel are under treatment while 695 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said as many as 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from HyderabadRange of Sindh Police.