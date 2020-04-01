UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Rises To 627, Including 293 Of Local Transmission In Sindh: CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:51 AM

Tally of COVID-19 cases rises to 627, including 293 of local transmission in Sindh: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that the number coronavirus cases has reached to 627, including 293 of local transmission while the number of cases on March 30 was 566

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that the number coronavirus cases has reached to 627, including 293 of local transmission while the number of cases on March 30 was 566. "This shows an increase of 61 cases during the last 24 hours.

This he said while reviewing the overall efforts of the government to contain coronavirus in the province here at CM House, said a spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there were 627 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh, of them 272 or 43 percent were pilgrims, 62 or 10 percent have travel history and 293 or 47 percent were local transmission.

He added that during the last 24 hours 57 cases of local transmission have been detected. "The issue is local transmission and we have to contain it through strict measures," he said.

The health department told the chief minister that in 45 hospitals with 505 beds have been provided with the required facilities of isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

At present 315 patients are under treatment, of them 310 are stable and five are in in critical condition.

Some 263 are in quarantine at their homes and 42 have recovered while seven patients died.

The Sindh health department has tested 1388 samples of the suspects against which 1329 results have been received, of them 272 or 20 percent have been diagnosed as positive.

The chief minister said that the purpose of lockdown would be served when everyone would observe social distancing voluntarily. "I would request our people to please stay home, be safe and let other to be safe," he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed provincial ministers Imtiaz Shaikh and his team to get the required data from the relevant agencies such as NADRA and PDMA so that relief work could be started in the province.

The chief minister held a meeting with his relief team comprising Imtiaz Shaikh, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab and Haris Gazdar and they told him that they were ready to start the relief work.

"We have requested the relevant agencies such as NDMA and NADRA to provide the required data. "We are waiting for data so that work could be started," they told the chief minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Died Nasir March Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

52 minutes ago

Cash disbursements to poor families likely to be s ..

1 minute ago

UN Launches Global Fund to Address COVID-19 Effect ..

1 minute ago

Bomb Blast Injures 1 Policeman, 3 Civilians in Sou ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus-scarred China says no resumption of ma ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.