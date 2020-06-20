Tally Of Patients In Sialkot Reaches 1,546
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:07 AM
The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients on Friday reached 1,546 with 45 fresh cases in the district
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients on Friday reached 1,546 with 45 fresh cases in the district.
The officials of the health department said test reports of 45 people remained positive who were already home isolated.