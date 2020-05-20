Tally of positive coronavirus patients reaches 204 in Dir Lower

Deputy District Health Officer ,Dr Irshad Ali Tuesday informed that out of 1237 suspected coronavirus cases,204 had been tested positive while test results of 607 were negative

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer ,Dr Irshad Ali Tuesday informed that out of 1237 suspected coronavirus cases,204 had been tested positive while test results of 607 were negative.

Likewise, he,who is focal persons for coronavirus said test results of 408 suspected patients were yet to be received adding 110 positive patients had made recovery from the virus.

He said 19 suspected patients were still in quarantines while 18 admitted at isolations wards. In Swat district, he said 9 people had died of the virus while in Timergara one confirmed patient died the other day.

Today, he said 7 patients tested positive who hail from Garra, Shikolai, Gosam. Danwa, Quarter Muhalla and Samarbagh.