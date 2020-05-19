UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tally Of Suspected COVID-19 Patients Rose To 1882 In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Tally of suspected COVID-19 patients rose to 1882 in Attock

Although no new COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the district on Tuesday, the number of suspected cases keep escalating, keeping the district administration and health authorities on toes to screen and sample the close contacts and family members of all those 95 patients who were earlier tested positive

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Although no new COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the district on Tuesday, the number of suspected cases keep escalating, keeping the district administration and health authorities on toes to screen and sample the close contacts and family members of all those 95 patients who were earlier tested positive.

The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed that the number of suspect cases reached to 1882 which were 1854 on Monday while samples of as many as 100 more persons were collected on Tuesday and sent for testing.

He said the results of 239 persons were awaited so far, adding 18 patients were under treatment at various health centers while 31 other were under isolation at different quarantine centers.

Moreover, two persons including a woman who died due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad respectively buried under COVID-19 protocol in Attock.

According to health authorities, two persons succumbed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been buried in Pindigheab town of Attock on Tuesday. A 76 years old woman who died in a private hospital in Rawalpindi was buried under COVID-19 protocol in Pindigheab on early hours of Tuesday. Her funeral was offered by Corona taskforce officials under the presence of police and security officials in strict security measures.

A 55 years old OT technician who succumbed to COVID-19 in PIMS Islamabad was also buried under COVID-19 protocol in Pindigheab on early hours of Tuesday in the presence of officials of health department and local administration.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Died Rawalpindi Attock Women Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 minute ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

7 minutes ago

FoCP efforts to offer moral, financial support go ..

21 minutes ago

ICRC Asking $256Mln in COVID-19 Aid to Conflict Zo ..

26 seconds ago

Companies fear protracted slump: World Economic Fo ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange successfully concludes boo ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.