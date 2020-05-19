Tally of suspected COVID-19 patients rose to 1882 in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Although no new COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the district on Tuesday, the number of suspected cases keep escalating, keeping the district administration and health authorities on toes to screen and sample the close contacts and family members of all those 95 patients who were earlier tested positive.

The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed that the number of suspect cases reached to 1882 which were 1854 on Monday while samples of as many as 100 more persons were collected on Tuesday and sent for testing.

He said the results of 239 persons were awaited so far, adding 18 patients were under treatment at various health centers while 31 other were under isolation at different quarantine centers.

Moreover, two persons including a woman who died due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad respectively buried under COVID-19 protocol in Attock.

According to health authorities, two persons succumbed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been buried in Pindigheab town of Attock on Tuesday. A 76 years old woman who died in a private hospital in Rawalpindi was buried under COVID-19 protocol in Pindigheab on early hours of Tuesday. Her funeral was offered by Corona taskforce officials under the presence of police and security officials in strict security measures.

A 55 years old OT technician who succumbed to COVID-19 in PIMS Islamabad was also buried under COVID-19 protocol in Pindigheab on early hours of Tuesday in the presence of officials of health department and local administration.