ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) one-day more physical remand of MPA Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur in fake accounts investigation.

The NAB produced former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpure before the court duty judge Tahir Mehmood.

On outset of hearing, Faryal Talpure stated that she wanted to go back to Karachi to attend the Sindh Assembly session and prayed the court to extend her remand till August 16.

At this, the judge said that the prosecution had prayed for only one-day extension in her remand period, how could he extend more than this.

Faouk H. Naek pleaded before the court that the defense had filed an application for transit remand of the accused. However, the court accepted the NAB request and directed it to produce the accused Friday again.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardai apprised the court that the NAB had shared alist of 40 questions with him and prayed the court to permit him to meet hiscounsel for consultation which was allowed by the judge.