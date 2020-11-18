Taluka Administrator provides computers to all UCs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Taulka Administrator Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab Wednesday provided computerized system to all union committees / councils of Hyderabad city for facilitation of the people.

For digitization of the system, each union council/committee was provided a computer, printer and the scanner so that the whole record should be computerized, the statement said.

The objective of introducing computerized systems in the Union Councils is to provide better facilities to the people by preservation of the record, Ibrahim Arbab added.