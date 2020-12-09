Taluka Education Officer Zakir Burguri arrested for allegedly taking bribe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Establishment Establishment Karachi has raided the office of Taluka education Officer Jamshed Town East in the presence of Judicial Magistrate East and arrested Taluka Education Officer Jamshed Town East Zone Zakir Burguri, for allegedly taking bribe.

He had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Office Assistant Azhar Bhutto, said a statement on Wednesday.

Azhar Bhutto had lodged a complaint with the Anti-Establishment East Zone department saying that he was ill. In the complaint filed, he said that despite his transfer, Taluka Education Officer Jamshed Town Zakir Burguri was asking him for a bribe of Rs.

20,000 for a relief order.

On the request of Office Assistant Azhar Bhutto, Circle Officer Abdul Haq Qureshi of Anti-Establishment Establishment East Zone Karachi and his team raided the office of TEO Jamshed Town East in the presence of a magistrate. The team of Anti-Creation East arrested the accused after recovering Rs 20,000 from the accused Taluka Education Officer Jamshed Town Zakir Burguri.