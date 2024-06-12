Tamasha, SIMOSA Earn Accolades At Pakistan Digital Awards
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Tamasha and SIMOSA, two premier digital platforms from Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, have been recognized at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Tamasha and SIMOSA, two premier digital platforms from Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, have been recognized at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards 2024.
According to a press release, these awards earned in excellence in websites, apps, and digital creators, underscoring the dynamic digital landscape spanning public, private, and third-sector organizations.
Tamasha, Pakistan’s foremost digital entertainment platform, was honored with the Best Online Streaming Platform award for the second consecutive year with the accolade highlighting its crucial role in the nation's digital entertainment evolution. Renowned for hosting major sporting events – e.g. the Asia Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023, and the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 – Tamasha has solidified its status as the preferred digital streaming service for millions of viewers.
SIMOSA, formerly known as Jazz World, has been honored with the Best Consumer Mobile Service award, reflecting its status as the region's highest-engaging app. With its transition to an operator-agnostic model, SIMOSA now serves a wider audience, enhancing its appeal and usability across various networks, positioned as a cornerstone of growth and strategic acquisitions within the digital ecosystem.
“We are profoundly honored to receive these prestigious awards for our leading digital platforms. This recognition at the Pakistan Digital Awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, as embodied in our DO1440 strategy. By continuously enhancing digital connectivity and transforming digital lifestyles, we strive to empower our users, enrich their daily lives, and drive the digital evolution of Pakistan,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz.
Tamasha currently boasts over 15 million monthly active users (MAUs) and offers a diverse library of entertainment content, including live TV channels, Pakistani and international movies, engaging web series, and exclusive Tamasha Originals. Its live-streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 has already set new daily viewership records, demonstrating its significant impact on the digital entertainment sector.
SIMOSA commands a strong market presence with a whopping 18 million MAUs and 5.5 million daily active users. The app generates over 1 billion impressions monthly, establishing itself as the leading lifestyle and engagement platform in the region. As Pakistan's largest home-grown app, SIMOSA's impressive engagement metrics position it at the forefront of the country's digital landscape.
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..
Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session28 minutes ago
-
Govt vows to ease public burden: Ahsan Iqbal35 minutes ago
-
CPO orders for foolproof security of cattle markets35 minutes ago
-
KP leads provinces in providing universal health coverage36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs DEC meeting36 minutes ago
-
Police launch successful search operation in R A Bazaar, suburbs36 minutes ago
-
Best research work a must to solve farm sector problems: UAF VC36 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police claim to arrest two drug dealer36 minutes ago
-
Small cattle markets banned in entire city46 minutes ago
-
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed during PM’s visit to ..23 minutes ago
-
Poor, salaried class to be provided relief in Sindh Budget: Nasir Shah46 minutes ago
-
CM approves programme to rid Punjab of substandard, spurious medicines46 minutes ago