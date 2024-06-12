Tamasha, SIMOSA earn accolades at Pakistan digital awards

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Tamasha and SIMOSA, two premier digital platforms from Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, have been recognized at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards 2024.

According to a press release, these awards earned in excellence in websites, apps, and digital creators, underscoring the dynamic digital landscape spanning public, private, and third-sector organizations.

Tamasha, Pakistan’s foremost digital entertainment platform, was honored with the Best Online Streaming Platform award for the second consecutive year with the accolade highlighting its crucial role in the nation's digital entertainment evolution. Renowned for hosting major sporting events – e.g. the Asia Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023, and the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 – Tamasha has solidified its status as the preferred digital streaming service for millions of viewers.

SIMOSA, formerly known as Jazz World, has been honored with the Best Consumer Mobile Service award, reflecting its status as the region's highest-engaging app. With its transition to an operator-agnostic model, SIMOSA now serves a wider audience, enhancing its appeal and usability across various networks, positioned as a cornerstone of growth and strategic acquisitions within the digital ecosystem.

“We are profoundly honored to receive these prestigious awards for our leading digital platforms. This recognition at the Pakistan Digital Awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, as embodied in our DO1440 strategy. By continuously enhancing digital connectivity and transforming digital lifestyles, we strive to empower our users, enrich their daily lives, and drive the digital evolution of Pakistan,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz.

Tamasha currently boasts over 15 million monthly active users (MAUs) and offers a diverse library of entertainment content, including live TV channels, Pakistani and international movies, engaging web series, and exclusive Tamasha Originals. Its live-streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 has already set new daily viewership records, demonstrating its significant impact on the digital entertainment sector.

SIMOSA commands a strong market presence with a whopping 18 million MAUs and 5.5 million daily active users. The app generates over 1 billion impressions monthly, establishing itself as the leading lifestyle and engagement platform in the region. As Pakistan's largest home-grown app, SIMOSA's impressive engagement metrics position it at the forefront of the country's digital landscape.