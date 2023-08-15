Open Menu

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Announced For Misbahuddin Qazi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz announced for Misbahuddin Qazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The government on the occasion of Independence Day, has announced awarding the renowned artist and painter Misbahuddin Qazi with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) in recognition of his remarkable contributions in the field of Visual Arts.

Qazi is one of the founding officials of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from where he retired as Director Visual Arts in 2006 after 33 years of service, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Even after the retirement, he is actively promoting and highlighting the positive image of Pakistan through his paintings of various beautiful places across the country.

The prestigious civil awards were announced by the President of Pakistan for acknowledging the outstanding performance demonstrated by various national and international personalities in different fields.

The government's decision has been welcomed widely by the artist community whereas congratulatory messages are also being sent on social media from his friends and family.

The Pakistan Civil Awards ceremony will be held on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23 next year.

