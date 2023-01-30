UrduPoint.com

Tanda Dam Incident; FIR Lodged Against High Officials Of Irrigation Deptt

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Tanda Dam incident; FIR lodged against high Officials of Irrigation deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :An FIR has been registered against Chief Engineer Irrigation department, XEN, SDO, sub-engineer and boat owner in deaths of over one dozen children in Tanda dam the other day.

The FIR has been registered under Section 322/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Police Station MRS on complaint of SHO Qismat Khan, however no one was arrested till filing of this news.

According to FIR some 32 children of a seminary under the age of 15 were riding on a boat in Tanda dam without any safety gadget.

Due to overloading, the boat could not maintain balance and overturned in middle of the dam.

At-least 12 children died and their bodies were recovered. Some children were rescued alive and shifted to hospital while search for other 14 missing children was underway.

The Rescue 1122 teams, police, civil administration and Army divers reached on the spot soon after the incident and started search operation.

The rescue operation was suspended on Sunday evening due to cold and darkness but resumed on Monday morning.

