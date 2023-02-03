Tanda Dam search operation concludes, last body retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 on Friday concluded their search and rescue operation after retrieving the last body, who was among 52 students and teachers drowned in Tanda Dam, Kohat.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on the orders of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Pakistan Army Special Services Group (SSG) and Corps of Engineers troops found out the body of last missing student .

The operation continued for 48 hours till the time army divers found the last missing body, it said.

"All deceased 52 drowned students and staff have been found. The army diving teams of SSG , Army Engineers and Rescue 1122 also rescued five students alive from the Tanda Dam," it added.