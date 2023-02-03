UrduPoint.com

Tanda Dam Search Operation Concludes, Last Body Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Tanda Dam search operation concludes, last body retrieved

The Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 on Friday concluded their search and rescue operation after retrieving the last body, who was among 52 students and teachers drowned in Tanda Dam, Kohat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 on Friday concluded their search and rescue operation after retrieving the last body, who was among 52 students and teachers drowned in Tanda Dam, Kohat.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on the orders of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Pakistan Army Special Services Group (SSG) and Corps of Engineers troops found out the body of last missing student .

The operation continued for 48 hours till the time army divers found the last missing body, it said.

"All deceased 52 drowned students and staff have been found. The army diving teams of SSG , Army Engineers and Rescue 1122 also rescued five students alive from the Tanda Dam," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Student Dam Kohat Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Arrested Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Needs Medi ..

Arrested Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem Needs Medical Assistance in Prison - Law ..

27 seconds ago
 EU Countries Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil Pr ..

EU Countries Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil Products

29 seconds ago
 Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Repo ..

Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at Prayer Breakfast in Washington ..

17 minutes ago
 Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, ..

Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, National Security Minister

17 minutes ago
 Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waive ..

Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waivers on Iran, Russia - Reports

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.