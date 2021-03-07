Tanda Dam to have water sports: Ziaullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash Sunday said water sports facilities would be soon operational in Tanda Dam to make it the best tourist destination of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa He expressed the views while inspecting ongoing development work on the Tanda Dam.

He was given a detailed briefing on progress related to tourism and recreational facilities at the dam.

Ziaullah Bangash said all water sports facilities like those of Khanpur Dam would be provided at the Tanda Dam as procurement of all equipment in that regard was in final stages.

He said the mega project was launched through public-private partnership to promote tourism at Tanda Dam. With modern sports facilities, restaurants, waiting areas and family areas, it would attract local tourists from southern district, he added.