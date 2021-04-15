Tanda, Kundal dams being developed to promote eco-tourism in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Blessed with mesmerizing natural beauty, varieties of rangelands and mountainous beauty, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government is going to become a home of eco-tourism and adventure sports following completion of modern recreational spots in premises of five small dams including Tanda and Kundal dams in the province.

"Initially, KP Tourism Department has identified five small dams including Tanda and Jalozai dams in different KP's districts where modern picnic and recreational spots would be developed in a bid to promote ecotourism and adventure sports in KP," said Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson of KP Tourism Department while talking to APP on Thursday.

Besides Tanda and Jalozai dams, Kundal dam in Swabi, Chatri dam in Haripur and Jangza dam in Abbottabad district have been selected for development of tourism spots and others facilities for ecotourism and adventure sports lovers.

Besides a source of tourism, Kundal dam constructed by PTI Government is irrigating about 13,340 acres of fertile and barren land in Swabi district bringing happiness on cheeks of farmers.

Being 48m high and 320m length, Kundal dam is most suitable for ecotourism as it was a place from where the mighty River Indus and River Kabul was passing.

Completed under small dams' construction initiative of the PTI Government, Kundal dam is also helpful in controlling of floods and soil erosion especially during monsoon season.

Covering an area of 405 hectares, Tanda dam in Kohat is most suitable for ecotourism having a big lake with water storage capacity of 65,000 acres feet.

The tourists and residents of Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Peshawar districts besides nearby towns and villages of Jurma and Shahpur would largely benefit.

Tanda dam is a protected site under Ramsar Convention being an international treaty for conservation and utalization of wetlands and a home to migratory birds including Siberian cranes and ducks.

These dams would help reduce tourists' pressure on already established resorts including Thandyani, Nathia Gali, Kalam and Kumrat valleys.

It merits to mention here that over 25 small dams were completed in KP including 18 out of which nine ech were built by KP Government under its ADP and Federal Government under its PSDP.

PSDP small dams includes Laughar, Karak, Ghole Banda, Mardankhel in Karak, Khari Bara in Haripur, Jabba Khattak in Nowshera, Palai Charsadda, Darmalak Kohat and Khundal Swabi.

The projects completed under ADP includes Gandyaley, Chanday Fatehay Khan and Kandar Kohat, Naryab Hangu, , Sharkai and CHanghoz in Karak, Bargantau Bannu and Jalozai Nowshera.

KP is a huge potential to become a hub of eco-tourism and adventure sports if picnic spots in premises of all 25 these dams were developed on modern lines besides become a source of revenue and generation of employment.