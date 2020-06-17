Tandlianwala Bus Terminal Sealed
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration Tandlianwala sealed the local bus terminal over violation of the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday.
Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Usama Sharoon Niazi checked implementation of the SOPs at the bus terminal and sealed it over violations.