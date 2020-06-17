Tandlianwala bus terminal sealed

The tehsil administration Tandlianwala sealed the local bus terminal over violation of the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration Tandlianwala sealed the local bus terminal over violation of the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Usama Sharoon Niazi checked implementation of the SOPs at the bus terminal and sealed it over violations.