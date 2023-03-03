A buffalo owned by Muhammad Imran of Tandlianwala has won the crown of milk contest with 30.55 liter milk whereas two buffaloes of Hajji Ikram resident of Siddhupura got second and third positions with 30.06 liter and 28.31 liter milk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):A buffalo owned by Muhammad Imran of Tandlianwala has won the crown of milk contest with 30.55 liter milk whereas two buffaloes of Hajji Ikram resident of Siddhupura got second and third positions with 30.06 liter and 28.31 liter milk.

Faculty of Animal Husbandry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Buffalo Association arranged the Buffalo Milk Contest here on Friday in connection with its spring festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) that would continue till March 08, 2023.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nestle Yawar Ali witnessed the milk contest as chief guests while Vice Chancellor (VC) Cholistan Veterinary University of Animal Sciences Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr. Muhammad Qamar Bilal, Director Animal Sciences Dr. Muhammad Riaz Virk, Dr. Muhammad Younus, Chairman Buffalo Association Atta Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf, Hajji Saeed, Farrukh Ejaz, Basharat Jaspal, Dr.

Saif-ur-Rehman, Dr. Abdullah, Dr. Sabtain, Secretary Buffalo Association Samiullah and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the contest ceremony, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad said that milk production is very low in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the world. Therefore, UAF scientists are striving hard to promote best breeds of the buffaloes so as to cater to milk requirements of growing population in the country. The university is also committed to uplift livestock and dairy sector by producing trained manpower and improving research work and outreach program, he added.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal also spoke and said that every year, the university organized milk competition meant to increase milk productivity by promoting atmosphere of competition among the cattle farmers.

Moreover, the greyhound race was also organized as a part of spring festival celebrations at tent pegging grounds in which greyhound clubs across the country took part.