Open Menu

Tando Adam Press Club Announces Newly Elected Body For 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Tando Adam Press Club announces newly elected body for 2025

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The elections for the Tando Adam Press Club for the year 2025 were conducted under the supervision of Election Committee Chairman Manzoor Ahmed Yousafzai and members Imdad Rahi and Umar Farooq Qureshi.

The following office bearers were elected unopposed, President Sheeraz Samoon, Vice President Haji Khan Solangi, General Secretary Javed Mustafa, Joint Secretary Ashiq Hussain Sand, Treasurer Haji Zeeshan Shaikh, Office Secretary Rana Suleman and Waseem Farooqi, Imdad Rahi, Umar Farooq Qureshi, Rana Mukhtar as Members Governing Body.

On this occasion, the newly elected President, Shiraz Samoon, congratulated his team and expressed his commitment to highlighting public issues and striving for their resolution. He also emphasized working for the betterment of the press club and the welfare of journalists.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Election Resolution Shiraz Tando Adam

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibition ..

Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..

42 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under U ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage

57 minutes ago
 Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, ..

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

3 hours ago
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

4 hours ago
 UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relation ..

UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

5 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

6 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

6 hours ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan