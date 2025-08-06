Tando Adam wins football tournament held in connection with independence day celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) As part of the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations, the district sports department Sanghar organized a football tournament at sports stadium Tando Adam, in which Tando Adam’s team clinched the title after a thrilling final decided on penalty kicks.

Four teams from the district including Sanghar, Jhol, Shahdadpur and Tando Adam participated in the tournament. After winning the semi-finals, the final match was played between the teams of Tando Adam and Shahdadpur, which remained goalless until the stipulated time. The match was decided by penalty strokes, in which Tando Adam secured victory with a one-goal lead.

Former Senator Malik Imamuddin Shouqeen graced the event as chief guest. He distributed trophies among the winning and runner-up teams and also announced cash prizes for both. In his address, he emphasized the importance of sports for the physical and mental development of youth and lauded the ongoing Independence Day sports activities.

He also congratulated District Sports Officer Kainat Qamar for successfully organizing the event.

District Sports Officer Kainat Qamar stated that under the directions of the provincial sports department, various competitions were being held in connection with Independence Day. She mentioned that football and tug-of-war tournaments had concluded. She highlighted the department’s commitment to celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm while offering healthy entertainment to the public.

The event was also attended by assistant commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tarique Shahani, DSP Abdul Sattar Gurgej and other notable guests. At the closing ceremony, District Sports Officer Kainat Qamar presented honorary shields and traditional Sindhi ajraks to coaches, announcers and organizers for their contributions to the success of the event.