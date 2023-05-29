Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on June 3

The Friends Welfare Trust (FWT) has built 100 houses in district Tando Allahyar for flood-affected people and newly built houses will be handed over to the illegible owners on Saturday (June 03)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Friends Welfare Trust (FWT) has built 100 houses in district Tando Allahyar for flood-affected people and newly built houses will be handed over to the illegible owners on Saturday (June 03).

According to the project director of the Friends Welfare Trust, Rashidabad Rizwan Ahmed, the handing-over ceremony will be attended by the patron-in-chief of the Trust former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, and the chairman of KORT, an NGO, Chaudhry Akhtar as guests of honor in the event.

The houses were built in different areas of Tando Allahyar district for last year's flood-affected people and the handing over ceremony will be held in Jameel khanzada colony near Bukera Sharif at about 10 am on Saturday (June 03).