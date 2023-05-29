UrduPoint.com

Tando Allahyar Flood Affectees To Get New Homes On June 3

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on June 3

The Friends Welfare Trust (FWT) has built 100 houses in district Tando Allahyar for flood-affected people and newly built houses will be handed over to the illegible owners on Saturday (June 03)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Friends Welfare Trust (FWT) has built 100 houses in district Tando Allahyar for flood-affected people and newly built houses will be handed over to the illegible owners on Saturday (June 03).

According to the project director of the Friends Welfare Trust, Rashidabad Rizwan Ahmed, the handing-over ceremony will be attended by the patron-in-chief of the Trust former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, and the chairman of KORT, an NGO, Chaudhry Akhtar as guests of honor in the event.

The houses were built in different areas of Tando Allahyar district for last year's flood-affected people and the handing over ceremony will be held in Jameel khanzada colony near Bukera Sharif at about 10 am on Saturday (June 03).

Related Topics

Tando Allahyar June Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin ..

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain demands rain emergency ..

29 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads ..

Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads in Astor avalanche

31 seconds ago
 ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand

32 seconds ago
 Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha ..

Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha area continued

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

2 minutes ago
 QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen ..

QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen exporting capabilities of SME ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.