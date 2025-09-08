Tando Muhammad Khan administration sets up veterinary, medical camps amid flood precautions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Dharmoon Bhawani on Monday said that the district administration was keeping a close watch on the situation and all departments were fully performing their responsibilities to ensure the protection of the people and livestock.

According to Deputy Director Livestock & Animal Husbandry Dr. Ghulamullah Junejo, in view of the anticipated flood situation, three veterinary camps were established in different villages of taluka Bulri Shah Karim, where on the tenth day of the camp 415 animals were vaccinated and 54 animals were treated.

In total, 469 animals were attended.

Incharge PPHI Tando Muhammad Khan Zaheer Lashari informed that four medical camps were established in four union councils of taluka Bulri Shah Karim to provide healthcare facilities to the people, where on the eighth day of the camp 351 patients received free treatment. These camps were staffed by 5 medics, 5 paramedics and 8 volunteers.

Similarly, District Health Officer Dr. Sadiq Khawaja stated that one medical camp was also set up in UC Khokhar of taluka Bulri Shah Karim, where on the eighth day 25 patients were treated.