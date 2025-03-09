Tandojam Press Club Elects New Office Bearers
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The annual elections of the Tandojam Press Club (Registered) were held under the supervision of Gul Sher Ahmed, Mubeen Magsi, and Azhar Ali, during which new members were also granted permanent membership.
According to the election results, Mazhar Ali Lashari was elected as President, Mir Shah Nawaz Talpur as Vice President, Murtaza Chandio as General Secretary, Muhammad Khan Jamali as Joint Secretary, Irfan Khushk as Treasurer, and Kashif Aqilani Memon as Office Secretary.
Additionally, for the Executive Committee, Aijaz Memon was elected as Chairman, while Rao Zafaryab Rajput and Rao Nasir Jabbar Rajput were chosen as members.
A large number of journalists attended the annual meeting, including Mazhar Lashari, Mir Shah Nawaz Talpur, Gul Sher Ahmed, Aijaz Memon, Murtaza Chandio, Sajjad Lashari, Muhammad Khan Jamali, Shakeel Memon, Asif Gashkori, Irfan Magsi, Nasir Rajput, Zafar Rajput, and Azhar Luchi.
During the meeting, various proposals were presented for the improvement of the press club and the advancement of journalism, and a commitment was made to implement the decisions after thorough deliberation.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred head constable Irtafa Ali laid to rest6 minutes ago
-
Tandojam Press Club elects new office bearers6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six suspects, recover Hashish, Gutka6 minutes ago
-
Chinese companies show interest in MoUs with Pakistan's food sector: FPCCI convener6 minutes ago
-
CM orders amending labour laws to benefit workers16 minutes ago
-
Woman booked over hoax16 minutes ago
-
15 held for stealing electricity16 minutes ago
-
Ministers distribute minority cards to 1,547 families in Sialkot district26 minutes ago
-
SCCI president attends rickshaw distribution ceremony26 minutes ago
-
Man held for displaying weapons26 minutes ago
-
450 police officials ensuring security at Churches36 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi orders to enhance security at mosques, Imambargahs during Ramadan36 minutes ago