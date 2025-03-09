Open Menu

Tandojam Press Club Elects New Office Bearers

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The annual elections of the Tandojam Press Club (Registered) were held under the supervision of Gul Sher Ahmed, Mubeen Magsi, and Azhar Ali, during which new members were also granted permanent membership.

According to the election results, Mazhar Ali Lashari was elected as President, Mir Shah Nawaz Talpur as Vice President, Murtaza Chandio as General Secretary, Muhammad Khan Jamali as Joint Secretary, Irfan Khushk as Treasurer, and Kashif Aqilani Memon as Office Secretary.

Additionally, for the Executive Committee, Aijaz Memon was elected as Chairman, while Rao Zafaryab Rajput and Rao Nasir Jabbar Rajput were chosen as members.

A large number of journalists attended the annual meeting, including Mazhar Lashari, Mir Shah Nawaz Talpur, Gul Sher Ahmed, Aijaz Memon, Murtaza Chandio, Sajjad Lashari, Muhammad Khan Jamali, Shakeel Memon, Asif Gashkori, Irfan Magsi, Nasir Rajput, Zafar Rajput, and Azhar Luchi.

During the meeting, various proposals were presented for the improvement of the press club and the advancement of journalism, and a commitment was made to implement the decisions after thorough deliberation.

