Tandoor Association Ended Protest After Negotiation With DC Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:08 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Tandoor Association (TA) on Tuesday announced the end of a 12-day strike after the successful negotiation between Deputy Commissioner Quetta and leaders of the TA.

According to details, negotiations were held between Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad and the leaders of the Tandoor Association regarding the price of Tandoori bread.

During the meeting decided that 165 grams of bread would be sold for 25 rupees.

The analytical committee formed to determine the price of Tandoori bread will fix the new rate in fifteen days.

