Tandoor boy in Chaman passes competition exam to become police officer

Muhammad Essa who belongs to working-class family studied along with his job at clay oven (tandoor) and passes competition exam to become part of Baluchistan Constabulary.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) Muhammad Essa—a young man from Chaman—set an example for many students by working at a clay oven (tandoor) and passing Public Service Commission exam here on Saturday.

He applied for provincial exam for Baluchistan constabulary and passed the exam.

Appearing on a tv, Muhammad Essa shared his life struggle and commitment to make his fortune from the Public Service Commission exam.

“ I used to study during break time from my job when other boys were going to play,” said Muhammad Essa. “I was personally motivated to study and I did but I had nothing even to pay my fee,” he said.

He said that when he was going to apply his family clearly told him that it was last chance for him to apply.

“And now when I have passed the test everyone is surprised,” he added.