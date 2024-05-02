Tandoors, Restaurants Imposed Fine
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Price Control Magistrate Azmat Ferdous imposed Rs 25,000 fine
on various tandoor/restaurant owners for selling roti and naan at
higher rates here on Thursday.
The price checking team carried out 56 inspections in various
markets and took action against violators under price control act.
