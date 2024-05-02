Open Menu

Tandoors, Restaurants Imposed Fine

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Price Control Magistrate Azmat Ferdous imposed Rs 25,000 fine

on various tandoor/restaurant owners for selling roti and naan at

higher rates here on Thursday.

The price checking team carried out 56 inspections in various

markets and took action against violators under price control act.

