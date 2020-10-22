(@fidahassanain)

Citizens are helpless due to sky-rocketing prices of naan and bread and are forced to go alternatives after shutting down of “tandoor” in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Tandoors (ovens) will remain closed across Quetta in a bid to lodge protest against the sky-rocketing price of sugar and wheat.

The latest reports said that the citizens would face trouble and would turn to alternatives for baking of “naan” and “bread” .

The shutting down of Tandoor comes after Naanbai Association announced strike against the government. They said that they were protesting against the government because it was not revising the price of flatbread in the wake of skyrocketing rates of four due to shortage.

“We are going to stage protest and observe strike against the provincial government for not increasing the price of bread,” said Naeem Khilji, the President of Quetta Naanbai Association.

“The strike be observed not just in Quetta but will extended to rest of Balochistan,” he further said.

Khilji said they had also been facing shortage of gas besides the shortage of flour and definitely cost of bread was going up.

“Why the price of bread is not being decided when we are using cylinder due to shortage of gas as well as flour?,” he asked.

He went on to say that they could not follow the current rates of bread fixed by the authorities concerned, adding that they wanted to sell 320 grams of bread against Rs 30. However, he said, the price control committees were insisting that the price should be reduced.

“How is it possible for us?,” he further asked.

The public across the country is crying due to sky-rocketing prices of bread and naan which the Naanbai and owners of ovens (Tandoors) say is just because of shortage of wheat and flour.