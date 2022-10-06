UrduPoint.com

Tangi Left Irrigation Canal Fully Operational: Irrigation Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Tangi Left Irrigation Canal fully operational: Irrigation Dept

A spokesman of the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said that Tangi Left Irrigation Canal was fully operational since September 25, 2022 and refuted reports regarding closure of water supply from Munda Head Works

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A spokesman of the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said that Tangi Left Irrigation Canal was fully operational since September 25, 2022 and refuted reports regarding closure of water supply from Munda Head Works.

The spokesman said that 1255 cusec water was being released in Munda HeadWorks linked Lower Swat Canal while 210 cusec water was also released in Duaba Canal.

Similarly, he said all three motors of the Tangi Left Irrigation Canal were operational with outflow of 18 cusec water. He said Munda Head Works had been activated on a temporary basis and growers were provided water in phases.

Regarding losses from the recent floods, he said flash water damaged some parts of the head works and water supply system was partially damaged in Lower Swat Canal and Duaba Canal System.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Tangi September All From

Recent Stories

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA

1 minute ago
 Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicat ..

Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicates changing weather

1 minute ago
 Liver cancer cases, deaths estimated to rise by ov ..

Liver cancer cases, deaths estimated to rise by over 55% by 2040

1 minute ago
 Saudi Aramco's Oil Prices Lowered for Europe, Rais ..

Saudi Aramco's Oil Prices Lowered for Europe, Raised for US Day After OPEC+ Cut ..

1 minute ago
 Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years ..

Samanabad Sports Complex reopened after two years closure

20 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.