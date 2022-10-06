Tangi Left Irrigation Canal fully operational: Irrigation Dept

A spokesman of the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said that Tangi Left Irrigation Canal was fully operational since September 25, 2022 and refuted reports regarding closure of water supply from Munda Head Works

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A spokesman of the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said that Tangi Left Irrigation Canal was fully operational since September 25, 2022 and refuted reports regarding closure of water supply from Munda Head Works.

The spokesman said that 1255 cusec water was being released in Munda HeadWorks linked Lower Swat Canal while 210 cusec water was also released in Duaba Canal.

Similarly, he said all three motors of the Tangi Left Irrigation Canal were operational with outflow of 18 cusec water. He said Munda Head Works had been activated on a temporary basis and growers were provided water in phases.

Regarding losses from the recent floods, he said flash water damaged some parts of the head works and water supply system was partially damaged in Lower Swat Canal and Duaba Canal System.