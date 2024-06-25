Tangible outcomes of govt efforts to reduce expenditures soon: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that tangible results of the government's ongoing efforts to reduce its expenditures would appear within around one and a half months.

The prime minister, responding to a point of order by an opposition member at the National Assembly, said the government had already ordered abolishing the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), citing massive corruption in its development budget.

He told the House that a rightsizing committee had been formed under Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and expressed the hope that he would come up with tangible results within almost one and a half months.

The prime minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led government always gave special focus on the uplift of South Punjab by providing the budget and employment higher than the population ratio. Besides, a 10% increased share was given to the region in the laptop as well as PM Rozgar schemes and the stipend for girls students was raised from Rs 200-Rs 1,000 under the Zevar Taleem Programme.

Moreover, he said, the Federal Government had also funded mega infrastructure projects in South Punjab, including Lodhran-Khanewal Motorway and Dera Ghazi Khan-Muzaffargarh Motorway.