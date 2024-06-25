Open Menu

Tangible Outcomes Of Govt Efforts To Reduce Expenditures Soon: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Tangible outcomes of govt efforts to reduce expenditures soon: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that tangible results of the government's ongoing efforts to reduce its expenditures would appear within around one and a half months.

The prime minister, responding to a point of order by an opposition member at the National Assembly, said the government had already ordered abolishing the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), citing massive corruption in its development budget.

He told the House that a rightsizing committee had been formed under Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and expressed the hope that he would come up with tangible results within almost one and a half months.

The prime minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led government always gave special focus on the uplift of South Punjab by providing the budget and employment higher than the population ratio. Besides, a 10% increased share was given to the region in the laptop as well as PM Rozgar schemes and the stipend for girls students was raised from Rs 200-Rs 1,000 under the Zevar Taleem Programme.

Moreover, he said, the Federal Government had also funded mega infrastructure projects in South Punjab, including Lodhran-Khanewal Motorway and Dera Ghazi Khan-Muzaffargarh Motorway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Punjab Motorway Budget Ghazi Muslim From Government Share Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

36 minutes ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

2 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

5 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

18 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan