Tangible Steps Being Taken For Resolving Citizens’ Problems: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper, Asmatullah Wazir has said that tangible measures are being taken for resolving citizens’ problems.
He was talking to the elders of Tehsil Sararogha during a Jirga.
According to the district administration, the meeting discussed various challenges faced by the area.
The elders presented their concerns to the deputy commissioner, who assured them of immediate and practical solutions.
He said that resolving public issues was the top priority of the district administration, and all available resources would be utilized for this purpose.
He said the relationship between the public and the administration was based on trust and service.
To strengthen this bond, the DC added that communication with public representatives and elders would be made more effective, enabling accelerated joint efforts for the development of the area and resolution of issues.
