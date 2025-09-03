Open Menu

Tangible Steps Being Taken For Resolving Citizens’ Problems: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Tangible steps being taken for resolving citizens’ problems: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper, Asmatullah Wazir has said that tangible measures are being taken for resolving citizens’ problems.

He was talking to the elders of Tehsil Sararogha during a Jirga.

According to the district administration, the meeting discussed various challenges faced by the area.

The elders presented their concerns to the deputy commissioner, who assured them of immediate and practical solutions.

He said that resolving public issues was the top priority of the district administration, and all available resources would be utilized for this purpose.

He said the relationship between the public and the administration was based on trust and service.

To strengthen this bond, the DC added that communication with public representatives and elders would be made more effective, enabling accelerated joint efforts for the development of the area and resolution of issues.

Recent Stories

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

8 seconds ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

16 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

16 hours ago
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

16 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

16 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

16 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

16 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan