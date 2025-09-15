Tangible steps underway to provide facilities at people’s doorstep: Pir Maswar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Maswar Khan, has said that practical measures are being taken to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.

He stated that construction and repair work on various roads in Tehsil Dargai is progressing rapidly, which upon completion will provide the public with safe and quality travel facilities.

He expressed these views while meeting with different delegations from Tehsil Dargai and other districts at his office here on Monday.

During the meeting, people presented their problems, some of which were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued to the concerned departments for the resolution of others.

Pir Maswar Khan said that road construction and repair work is ongoing in Tehsil Dargai, particularly in Constituency PK-24. The Khanawari–Gaoza Road, which was badly damaged during recent rains, has already been taken up for restoration. Similarly, a project worth Rs. 20 million has been approved for the construction of the Haryankot–Dargai Bar Ghakhay Kot Road, and its tender has been issued. Completion of these projects will greatly facilitate public mobility.

He further added that important steps are also being taken for the promotion of education in Malakand. BS Computer Science program will soon be launched at Government Degree College Badargha, enabling students to access quality higher education in their own area.