Tangible Steps Underway To Provide Facilities At People’s Doorstep: Pir Maswar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Maswar Khan, has said that practical measures are being taken to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.
He stated that construction and repair work on various roads in Tehsil Dargai is progressing rapidly, which upon completion will provide the public with safe and quality travel facilities.
He expressed these views while meeting with different delegations from Tehsil Dargai and other districts at his office here on Monday.
During the meeting, people presented their problems, some of which were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued to the concerned departments for the resolution of others.
Pir Maswar Khan said that road construction and repair work is ongoing in Tehsil Dargai, particularly in Constituency PK-24. The Khanawari–Gaoza Road, which was badly damaged during recent rains, has already been taken up for restoration. Similarly, a project worth Rs. 20 million has been approved for the construction of the Haryankot–Dargai Bar Ghakhay Kot Road, and its tender has been issued. Completion of these projects will greatly facilitate public mobility.
He further added that important steps are also being taken for the promotion of education in Malakand. BS Computer Science program will soon be launched at Government Degree College Badargha, enabling students to access quality higher education in their own area.
Recent Stories
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO Rawalpindi takes strict action against overloading in school vans57 seconds ago
-
Tangible steps underway to provide facilities at people’s doorstep: Pir Maswar59 seconds ago
-
NA Committee urges satellite monitoring to tackle deforestation in KP, GB, AJK1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Hazara chairs meeting on dengue prevention1 minute ago
-
Misbah invites China to participate in upcoming ISC1 minute ago
-
Juvenile fish released in River Siran to restore aquatic life1 minute ago
-
WASA Punjab Force to be established for disaster management1 minute ago
-
11th spell of monsoon rains from 16th11 minutes ago
-
Hanif stresses adopting gender responsive protocols in railways stations, trains11 minutes ago
-
Cop honoured on first death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 6 smugglers with over 71 kg of drugs worth Rs 15.5 mln11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles death of Khalid Nawaz Bobby’s mother11 minutes ago