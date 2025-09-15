Open Menu

Tangible Steps Underway To Provide Facilities At People’s Doorstep: Pir Maswar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Tangible steps underway to provide facilities at people’s doorstep: Pir Maswar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Maswar Khan, has said that practical measures are being taken to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.

He stated that construction and repair work on various roads in Tehsil Dargai is progressing rapidly, which upon completion will provide the public with safe and quality travel facilities.

He expressed these views while meeting with different delegations from Tehsil Dargai and other districts at his office here on Monday.

During the meeting, people presented their problems, some of which were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued to the concerned departments for the resolution of others.

Pir Maswar Khan said that road construction and repair work is ongoing in Tehsil Dargai, particularly in Constituency PK-24. The Khanawari–Gaoza Road, which was badly damaged during recent rains, has already been taken up for restoration. Similarly, a project worth Rs. 20 million has been approved for the construction of the Haryankot–Dargai Bar Ghakhay Kot Road, and its tender has been issued. Completion of these projects will greatly facilitate public mobility.

He further added that important steps are also being taken for the promotion of education in Malakand. BS Computer Science program will soon be launched at Government Degree College Badargha, enabling students to access quality higher education in their own area.

Recent Stories

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

16 minutes ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

16 minutes ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

1 hour ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

1 hour ago
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan