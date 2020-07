(@fidahassanain)

Tania Aidrus says she has resigned in the larger public interest and vowed to continue to serve the country and the and the PM’s vision to my best ability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus has resigned from the post over dual nationality.

(More Info to come)