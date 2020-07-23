Tania Aidrus says banning YouTube is not the solution

(@fidahassanain)

The Special Assistant to PM on Digital Pakistan says that the platform has created thousands of jobs for Pakistanis over the years and banning it could affect the country’s content creator ecosystem.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Banning video streaming website YouTube was “not a solution”, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus said here on Thursday.

Tania said that the platform had crated thousands of jobs for Pakistanis over the years.

Taking to Twitter, Tania Aidrus said that also mentioned that banning YouTube would also affect Pakistan’s content creator ecosystem, pointing out that the same system was held back three years YouTube was banned in the country.

“Banning a platform like YouTube is not a solution. The 3 years when YouTube was banned in Pakistan it held back our content creator ecosystem which has just started to flourish now, creating employment opportunities for thousands,” Tania wrote.

She also tweeted: “Brute force measures" like banning YouTube will not serve any purpose. Our focus should be on ensuring better curation of content through policy and dialogue. Brute force measures like banning will not serve any purpose and will hold us back from achieving the vision of #DigitalPakistan,”.

Tania’s statement came in the context of recent observations by the Supreme Court regarding content on YouTube. The judges of the top court expressed serious concerns on “objectionable content” on YouTube, observing that many those who did not know anything were uploading content against the military, judiciary and the government.