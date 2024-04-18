Tank AAC Visits Bazaar, Warns Shopkeepers Against Overcharging
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 08:17 PM
The district administration Tank is taking concrete measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring availability of essential edible items at affordable prices
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking concrete measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring availability of essential edible items at affordable prices.
As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan visited Tank bazaar to inspect the quality and prices of various edible items.
The AAC conducted a thorough assessment of prices and cleanliness at different shops besides imposing fines on profiteers.
He directed the shopkeepers to ensure adherence to government-notified price lists and display the same at prominent places.
He warned that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by fleecing consumers.
He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens in light of directives of the provincial government and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.
