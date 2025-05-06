Open Menu

Tank Admin Committed To Citizens’ Welfare, Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Tank admin committed to citizens’ welfare, relief

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan has reiterated that solid measures would be taken to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He expressed these views during meetings with various public delegations at his office which were held under his open-door policy.

According to the district administration Tank, the DC listened to peoples’ issues and issued directives to the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for resolving the problems facing the residents.

He said that the provincial government has taken a number of initiatives for welfare of people and in this regard, the district administration would work tirelessly to extend blessings of those pro-people measures at the grass-roots level so that people get relief in its wake, he added.

APP/slm

