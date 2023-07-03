Open Menu

Tank Admin Committed To Extend Relief To Citizens: AAC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank is committed to extending relief to the citizens by providing them all the commodities at affordable prices.

This was stated by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tank Jamshed Alam during a surprise visit to several filling stations in the district on Monday to check prices and gauge for the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

He also inspected the availability of stock of petroleum products and warned the owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

He said that he had undertaken the visit on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner to facilitate the citizens and ensure that people get commodities at officially announced rates.

