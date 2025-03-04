Tank admin committed to masses’ relief in Ramazan: ADC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) district Tank Allah Noor has said that the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by ensuring availability of food items at the officially prescribed rates.

He expressed these views while chairing a price review meeting that was attended by Assistant Commissioner Jandola Jamshed Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah, Assistant Controller Food Samiullah Khan, and representatives of the trade union association.

The additional deputy commissioner said that the administration has taken several measures to prevent overcharging, and in this regard, an effective monitoring mechanism was put in place.

The meeting conducted a detailed review of the prices of food items and emphasized the need to take measures to control prices in order to protect the people from inflation.

Relevant authorities were directed to take immediate and effective actions to prevent price hikes and provide relief to people.