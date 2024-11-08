Tank admin conducts operations for price control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan, teams of District administration under the leadership of

District Food Controller Aman Khan along with Muhammad Sajid on Friday conducted operations in various locations at Tank .

According to the information, different teams conducted inspections to ensure the implementation of government-approved rates for essential food items in an ongoing effort to curb profiteering and hoarding.

The authorities carried out checks at various shops in different localities of the city.

On the occasion, the District Food Controller emphasised that officials are actively working to stabilise the prices of essential goods and strictly enforce the official rates.