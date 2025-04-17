Tank admin holds open court to address education-related issues of people

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The district administration Tank on Thursday held an open court to address peoples’ issues pertaining to education.

According to the district administration, the forum was conducted at the deputy commissioner office under the provincial government’s Awami Agenda programme.

A large number of students, teachers, members of civil society and political and social figures attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan said the open court aimed to identify and resolve challenges facing the local education system, and to involve the community in educational decision-making.

Participants highlighted several issues including lack of basic facilities in schools, shortage of teachers, student admissions, and other related issues.

The DC listened to the issues and directed the relevant departments to resolve the issues on a priority basis.