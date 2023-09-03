Tank admin imposes section 144 on account of Chehlum

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :To ensure security and prevent any untoward situation ahead of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), the district administration of Tank has imposed Section 144 across the district from September 03.

According to the district administration, the order would take effect from September 03-September 15 which imposed a ban on the display of arms, assembly of five or more than five people at one place, tinted glasses of vehicles, hatred speeches, and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.

The order also banned pillion riding. However, it exempted the elderly, children, women, and sick persons.

It also prohibited the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.