Tank admin striving to provide quality subsidized flour to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration Tank is striving to provide quality subsidized flour to citizens in a transparent manner.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Tanvir Khan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam on Monday visited a flour mill to inspect the quality and the supply process of subsidized flour to people.

He checked details of flour supplies through designated points and directed to ensure that the masses get the commodity at subsidized rate. ADC Tanvir also warned that stern action would be taken against those found violating relevant laws.

The team said that district administration was committed to extending relief to the people.

Later, they also visited Basic Health Unit(BHU) Dabara on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib and inspected healthcare facilities for patients.

During the visit, the ADC checked the attendance of staff and the availability of medicines. He visited different sections in the BHU where he was briefed about relevant matters by the staff on duty.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis to provide the best healthcare facilities to people.