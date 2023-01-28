Tank admin takes steps to ensure basic necessities of life for citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to extend relief and ensure all basic necessities of life for citizens.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan visited bazaar, inspected flour mills and urea dealers' shops and directed them to ensure smooth supply of the items to facilitate the people.

He also inspected quality, prices and expiry dates of other commodities and fined several shopkeepers for failing to display price lists.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the under construction Rescue 1122 building and directed the officials concerned to expedite work so that the project could be completed in time.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of work and action would be taken against violators.

Aminullah Khan visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) and schools where he checked the staff attendance, cleanliness conditions and basic facilities.