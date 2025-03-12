Tank admin wants food items at affordable prices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District administration Tank is taking tangible steps to extend relief to residents by ensuring availability of food items at the officially prescribed rates.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Saifullah Jan along with food department officials to fruit and vegetable market and monitored the auction process of various fruits and vegetables.

During this process, price lists for vegetables, fruits, and live poultry were also issued to ensure the public has access to goods at affordable prices.

Speaking on the occasion, a helpline had been established for the public to report overcharging and violations of the official price list.

In case of overcharging or violations of the official price list, he asked people to file complaints to contact the district administration Tank's control room at 0963511326 or the food inspector at 0963510065.

