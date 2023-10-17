Tank administration bans sale of unauthorized SIM Cards

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) District administration Tank has imposed a ban on sale of unauthorized mobile SIM cards by imposing section 144 in the district in larger interest of people.

According to the administration, the DC had taken the initiative to prevent misuse of fingerprints of innocent people as used by criminal elements for certain crimes including extortion, fraud etc.

It said adding that the violators of the ban would be charged under Section 188 of the Penal Code of Pakistan.

Under the ban which would remain enforced for 60 days, all individuals, vendors and establishments within the jurisdiction of district Tank have been prohibited from selling, distributing or facilitating the sale of SIM cards without proper authorization from the relevant regulatory authorities.