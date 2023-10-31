Open Menu

Tank Administration Committed To Citizen’s Relief: AC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah on Tuesday said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by ensuring the provision of essential commodities to them at affordable prices.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit to the filling stations and bazaar where he checked the cleanliness, quality and prices of various commodities at shops.

During the inspection, he asked shopkeepers to display the officially notified price list at prominent places at their shops and sell food items accordingly.

He said that regular visits were being made to market on the directives of deputy commissioner to ensure that citizens got food commodities at the prescribed rates.

He said that the government had made a number of initiatives for the welfare masses and the district administration would take all possible measures to pass its benefits to the grassroots level.

Later, the AC also visited several filling stations at different places in Tank City where he checked prices and scale for provision of fuel to consumers.

During inspection, he fined owners of certain petrol pumps for overcharging masses and issued instructions in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan along with Traffic Warden Saaduddin visited various bus stops and inspected basic facilities for passengers.

He also checked fares to different cities and found some drivers violating the official fare schedule.

He refunded the extra amount to the passengers and added that the drive would continue, indiscriminately.

APP/slm

