Tank administration committed to citizens’ welfare: AC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan on Thursday said that district administration would make all out efforts to provide best healthcare facilities to citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting the Basic Health Unit(BHU) at Ranwal where he inspected treatment facilities.

He visited various sections of the facility and checked the attendance of staff and the availability of medicines.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence daily to provide instant services to people in light of the government’s directives.

Later, the AC also paid a visit to Government Primary school no-1 and Government High School Ranwal where he examined academic activities and facilities

He also met with teachers and staff and assured that solid measures would be taken to resolve their problems, if any.