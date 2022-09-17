UrduPoint.com

Tank Administration Committed To Flood-affected People's Relief: AC

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Tank administration committed to flood-affected people's relief: AC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The government is taking solid measures to extend relief to flood affected people by providing timely compensation for the losses they suffered in wake of recent flooding.

In this regard, a relevant committee led by Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam visited flood affected areas at union council Pai to collect data about damages caused to the houses of people in the area.

It visited door-to-door and collected data electronically through the mobile application which has been devised to ensure efficient management and utilization of flood relief funds.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that the government was taking pains to provide due rights to each flood-affected person in a transparent manner and in this regard training had been imparted to field staff about mobile applications developed for the survey.

He said that district administration would not leave the flood affected people alone in this difficult time and was making all out efforts to extend relief to residents, especially those who suffered losses during the recent flooding.

Related Topics

Flood Mobile Tank Jamshed All Government

Recent Stories

PM's struggle for microphone caused embarrassment: ..

PM's struggle for microphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

16 minutes ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

1 hour ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

2 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

2 hours ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.