TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The government is taking solid measures to extend relief to flood affected people by providing timely compensation for the losses they suffered in wake of recent flooding.

In this regard, a relevant committee led by Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam visited flood affected areas at union council Pai to collect data about damages caused to the houses of people in the area.

It visited door-to-door and collected data electronically through the mobile application which has been devised to ensure efficient management and utilization of flood relief funds.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that the government was taking pains to provide due rights to each flood-affected person in a transparent manner and in this regard training had been imparted to field staff about mobile applications developed for the survey.

He said that district administration would not leave the flood affected people alone in this difficult time and was making all out efforts to extend relief to residents, especially those who suffered losses during the recent flooding.