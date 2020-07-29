UrduPoint.com
Tank Administration Distributes Bags For Waste Parts Of Sacrificial Animals

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :To keep the streets and bazaars clean during Eid days, the district administration Wednesday distributed bags among people to dump waste parts of sacrificial animals.

Following directives of Deputy Commissioner, Kabir Khan Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal distributed bags in streets of Tank city and asked people to dump the waste parts of sacrificial animal into these bags rather than throwing it into open during Eid-ul-Azha.

Shaukat Iqbal said that cleanliness was the part of our faith so every citizen should play role in cleanliness of streets and bazaars during Eid-ul-Azha.

