Tank Administration For Ensuring Availability Of Quality Food For Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Tank Administration for ensuring availability of quality food for citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan has said the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them quality food commodities at affordable prices.

He expressed these views during a visit to Tank bazaar which he paid on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib to take stock of hygienic conditions at eateries and check prices and quality of various food commodities at shops.

During the inspection, he take action against number of shopkeepers involved in use of sub-standard commodities.

He directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional assistant commissioner said that crackdown against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and no one would be allowed to take law into hands by fleecing citizens.

He also appealed to the public to register their complaints in his office so that timely action could be taken against violators.

