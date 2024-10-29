Tank Administration For Quality Services Under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda'
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to bazaar and took action against shopkeepers for selling chicken at higher rates.
According to the district administration, the visit was undertaken following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan under the chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program.
During this visit, he inspected several chicken shops and imposed fine on shopkeepers for selling chicken at higher rates despite a decrease in the chicken price in the market.
During inspection, the AAC issued strict instructions to several shopkeepers for not displaying the official price list at prominent place.
He asked hotel the shopkeepers to avoid artificial price hikes and pay special attention to cleanliness, and ensure compliance with government directives in this regard.
He said the district administration would continue to take strong action against such elements that took law into their own hands by overcharging and fleecing the citizens.
